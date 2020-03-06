Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

WHY NEW CHARGE FOR DELIVERY?

It appears that FairPrice has decided to impose a surcharge on online delivery during the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak. A previous purchase I made on Feb 2 did not have this.

Online grocery delivery is one of the measures people are taking to reduce gathering in public. This seems like an opportunistic move to increase profits.

This surcharge was also shown only after confirmation and before payment. Such tactics are disappointing.

Rachel Saw

STANDARDISED SCREENING FORM

It is heartening to see many companies conducting screenings at entry points in an effort to safeguard their employees, customers and premises from Covid-19.

The screening questionnaires and declaration forms need to be constantly updated to reflect the latest advisory and guidelines.

Instead of having every company take the time and effort to update their own versions of the form, could the authorities provide a latest updated version on the Ministry of Health's website that companies and businesses can download and use?

This way, businesses can ensure that all pertinent information is captured, and the screening criteria are accurate at all times.

Sharon Tan Sher Leng

FREELANCERS NEED MORE HELP

With the increasing number of freelancers today as a result of the gig economy, the National Trades Union Congress took a step forward by forming its Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit in 2014.

Recently, as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, it was reported that freelancers are finding it difficult (Freelancers struggling as gigs dry up on virus fears, March 1).

Freelancers do not enjoy the benefits of medical leave under the Employment Act due to their self-employed status. This was highlighted in Parliament (More room to help workers upskill with SkillsFuture, Feb 28).

Can the Ministry of Finance look into better supporting freelancers?

Can the Government, as a surrogate employer, offer assistance to freelancers and allow them to claim absentee payroll?

There are still plenty of gaps to be filled to catch up with the rapidly changing economy and support for freelancers, employees and employers.

Gerald Ong Wen Shun