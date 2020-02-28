Excerpts from readers' letters

WASTAGE IN CONSTRUCTION

The building and construction industry must explore creative options for recycling, reusing and repurposing existing resources.

Salvaging and reusing existing building materials is one way of preserving our built environment; it is often more economical, involves less energy, labour and use of machinery, and less debris ends up in the landfill.

While newer may be better, to discard perfectly fine, usable material is contrary to a sustainable Singapore.

Loong Chik Tong

ARRANGE UTENSILS IN TRAYS

I have written to the National Environment Agency regarding the stacking of utensils in an upright container at food centres. There is a risk of contamination as one has to touch the top part of the spoons or chopsticks in order to pull them out.

A tray with compartments for the various utensils is more hygienic as one can just pick them up from the handles instead of having to touch the surfaces that are meant for mouths.

Tan Chay Kheng

BE SELECTIVE OF AID TO FIRMS

I find it hard to understand why the Government has to step in to provide assistance to companies during this Covid-19 crisis.

Why has management not been prudent and set aside a part of their millions to provide for crises? When there is a problem, management takes the easy way out by cutting costs and retrenching. The CEOs should be held accountable. Can the Government not give handouts to companies that have been profitable in the last five years?

John Mitchell

ENSURE PROPER CLEANING OF TOILETS

At the Bedok Interchange hawker centre toilet, I saw a cleaner washing one of the cubicle doors with a mop. The cleaner then used the mop to clean the urinals. I observed that all the wash basins were coated with detergent as was the floor. An image of the same mop being used to wash the basins as well popped into my mind. If it is true that floors, urinals and basins are being cleaned with the same cloth, it would be unacceptable.

How are the authorities ensuring that public toilets are being cleaned properly?

Ho Weng Khin