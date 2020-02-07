Excerpts from readers' letters

IMPROVE ON QUALITY OF IC

Singaporeans whose identity cards are damaged or defaced are required to apply for a replacement within 14 days of the date of damage.

Through wear and tear, most Singaporeans would have to change their identity card (IC) some day. Perhaps, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) could consider increasing the thickness of the card to make it stronger, reducing the need for unnecessary replacement.

I can understand the ICA slapping a $100 charge for the loss of an identity card, but $60 to replace a damaged IC is not justified. The authorities should try and improve the quality of the identity card and also reconsider its pricing.

Jimmy Ho Kwok Hoong

TOILETS FOR DISABLED BEING MISUSED

Public toilets for people with disabilities are being misused by the able-bodied, which may deprive those who really need it, such as wheelchair users.

First-time offenders who misuse reserved handicap parking spaces can be fined $200, but no similar deterrent exists for misusing toilets meant for the disabled. Such a deterrent is long overdue.

I suggest that the Government revise the law to impose a fine of $50 for the inconsiderate use of public toilets allocated for the disabled.

Tan Kok Tim

WASTE OF SKILLSFUTURE CREDITS

The Government should allow Singaporeans who have received SkillsFuture credits to transfer the credits to their spouse or children.

Often, retirees who are dependent on their children are not using the SkillsFuture credits. Their children, however, may want to enrol in more courses to improve their household income, but are limited by their own SkillsFuture credits.

Permanent residents who are married to Singaporeans should also be allowed to receive unused credits from their spouse, so that they can enrol in courses to improve their job prospects - such as English language classes - which would benefit Singapore as a whole as they might consider having more children in Singapore, if cost was the primary concern.

Long Junhong

CREATE DONATION HOTLINE

I am glad that the Government has contributed funds to the Singapore Red Cross to aid the communities in China affected by the coronavirus outbreak (Singapore Red Cross launches appeal for donations, Feb 5).

Help should be directed towards the resolution of a problem, regardless of nationality. Getting rid of this infectious disease at its source is in everyone's interest.

To expedite the process of fund raising, it would be good if members of the public can simply call a phone number to donate, like the way funds are raised for the President's Star Charity.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip