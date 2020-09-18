Excerpts from readers' letters

GIVE MONEY TO BRAVE WOMAN

Madam Lim Ee Chin truly deserves the Community First Responder Award for her bravery and selflessness in helping her neighbour (81-year-old gets award for helping put out fire, Sept 11).

It would be even more useful for this special recipient to receive a monetary reward as well.

This would certainly be even more meaningful for Madam Lim, who is an inspiration to all.

Peck Soo Hong

SET UP FUND FOR PRO BONO WORK

Mr Peter Heng Teck Wee pushed for more support for pro bono lawyers in his Forum letter (Do more to support and develop pro bono work, Sept 15).

To add to the current allowance given to lawyers taking on pro bono cases, a separate reward fund can be set up with donations from larger private law firms.

Not only will this motivate pro bono lawyers significantly, the participating law firms of the reward fund will also appreciate the publicity to grow their team and business.

Mr Anil Balchandani has done a great job in representing former domestic worker Parti Liyani. The case has boosted public confidence in the legal system of Singapore. Let us make full use of this valuable momentum for the ultimate benefit of our society.

Terence Ho Wai Loong

AWARD COSTS TO PRO BONO LAWYERS

It may be worthwhile for the court and the Law Society's Pro Bono Services Office to look into awarding costs to lawyers for the amount of work and time dedicated to their pro bono cases (Do more to support and develop pro bono work, by Mr Peter Heng Teck Wee, Sept 15).

This will ensure that more lawyers will be willing to take up such cases.

Ronnie Lim Ah Bee