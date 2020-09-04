Excerpts from readers' letters

DON'T LOSE FAITH IN EDUCATORS

One of the main tenets in the counselling process is to maintain confidentiality and, in the process, make a connection with one's clients (Ban educators from having closed-door sessions with kids, Sept 1).

To have another person present means confidentiality is compromised and children would feel uncomfortable sharing their issues with another person in the room.

The child may not be willing to disclose much and this will hamper the counselling process. There should be greater trust in our educators and counsellors, and a strong belief that they are professionals. A very small number of recalcitrant officers cannot mean that all educators and counsellors have failed in their duty.

Peck Soo Hong

NOT A MATTER FOR PARLIAMENT

Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan recounted instances of mischief purportedly committed by activists of the ruling party's candidate over campaign paraphernalia in his Hougang single-member constituency during the recent general election. The conclusions he came to and allegations made were based on hearsay from some residents in the area.

This is unfair to the People's Action Party candidate and the supporters.

The proper authority to handle such mischief cases is the police. This is not a matter to be raised in Parliament.

Aw Yeok Fah

EXTEND DURATION OF TRAINING FUND

I urge the Government to consider extending the training allowance scheme for the self-employed till June or even December next year. It is presently scheduled to expire by the end of this December, even though claims will still be allowed until Feb 28 next year.

The training allowance goes a long way in helping to defray the cost of skills upgrading or upskilling.

Because of the strong desire by many to upgrade, quite a number of the courses are fully booked till the end of the year. An extension of the scheme will give many more a chance to upgrade themselves.

Albert Tan Tiong Heng