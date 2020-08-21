Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

INCLUDE SENIORS IN TOURISM DRIVE

The launch of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers to boost local tourism and spending is timely.

When it comes to visiting places of interest in Singapore, don't forget the Pioneer or Merdeka Generation seniors with limited mobility and who require their family members or helpers to assist in their movements.

To encourage these seniors to step out of their houses to visit our places of interest, the authorities could explore allowing an accompanying adult to enjoy the benefits of the vouchers too.

Lim Lih Mei

BANKS DECIDE STRATEGY

It has been noted that our local banks are well positioned to withstand shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic (Valid reasons for MAS' call to cap dividends, Aug 17).

Thus, I assume that the Monetary Authority of Singapore's call to cap dividends is for the three local banks to support the economy vis-a-vis increased loans. Our local banks should not be asked to expose themselves to higher than necessary risks. Many pensioners depend on dividends for their day-to-day expenses. Scrip dividend option will not help to meet expenses. Let banks decide their business strategy.

Colin Loh

RAISE TCM PRESCRIPTION STANDARD

I recently started seeing a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) doctor for medical conditions such as indigestion.

The medication prescribed by the TCM doctor did not contain any description of the contents or the medication name.

In order to further raise the standard and credibility of TCM practice, which is now licensed and regulated, I urge the authorities and regulatory bodies to mandate that all TCM medication prescribed must list its contents.

Gan Yew Sean

SUPPORT FOR CANING PUNISHMENT

The UK Foreign Office appealed against the corporal punishment of Yuen Ye Ming for repeated drug offences. Others claimed it was a breach of his human rights.

Yuen, a London-born British citizen, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 24 strokes of the cane for drug-related offences.

Singaporeans might want to know that a number of readers' letters in the UK newspapers, like the Daily Mail, fully support the punishment. In fact, many are calling for similar punishment in the UK, which, unfortunately, the government will never allow.

Having lived in Singapore for nearly 20 years, and currently temporarily back in the UK, I can tell you Singapore is the best country in the world to live in.

Duncan Edwards