Excerpts from readers' letters

CONFINEMENT NANNY CANNOT TRAVEL

My daughter is due to deliver her baby within the next week or so, and had made arrangements six months ago for a confinement nanny from Malaysia to come down to help after the birth.

But while the two schemes under which cross-border travel between Singapore and Malaysia will resume are good for businesses (Strict rules for S'pore, Malaysia border travel, Aug 2), they are not available to the confinement nanny, and my daughter's hopes of getting help have been quashed.

Chong Chie Seng

SURVEY LEGITIMACY UNCLEAR

Last month, I received a home phone call from someone who claimed to be from an independent company representing the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

The caller claimed my home number was randomly generated by their system to do a survey on Singaporeans' satisfaction level with housing. The first five questions, however, had nothing to do with housing, and the sixth question was on Housing Board flats, which I do not live in.

If an independent company is representing a government agency, should there not be an official announcement on MCI's website that the public can refer to, lest innocent Singaporeans fall victim to scams?

Sng Lei Fong

FIRM ASKED FOR PERSONAL DETAILS

When registering online for the warranty of a mattress I had purchased, I was asked to submit details such as my NRIC number, personal income and type of property, which are totally irrelevant to a mattress warranty and may even be in violation of the Personal Data Protection Act.

The authorities should look into companies that extract personal information from customers through methods such as registering for a product warranty.

Alexander Chee Kuan Hock