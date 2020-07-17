Forum: Excerpts from readers' letters

PHASE OUT PHYSICAL RECEIPTS

We have made some progress in our efforts as a nation to be more green and sustainable. However, there are still areas that can be improved.

Perhaps the Government can consider making it compulsory for retailers to give customers a choice whether or not they want a physical receipt.

Where possible, e-receipts should be issued instead of physical receipts.

Most of the time, customers throw away the receipts that they receive from supermarkets and other retail shops almost immediately.

Martin Lee Ming Han

RIDERS SHOULD NOT USE PHONES

From next month, cyclists and users of personal mobility devices can use their phones only if they are mounted or used in a hands-free manner (Holding and using phone while riding PMD, bicycle to be banned, July 13).

I'm disappointed by this as whether hands-free or not, phones should not be used by riders because they will be distracted. The use of phones while riding should be banned.

Richard Ong