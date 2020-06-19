Excerpts from readers' letters

NON-MEDICAL OFFICERS FOR SMC

Mr Peh Chwee Hoe hit the nail on the head in calling for the composition of the Singapore Medical Council to be reviewed (Review composition of Singapore Medical Council, June 9).

It might be a good idea to inject independent (non-medical) officers into the council, much like is done for boards of directors in listed companies.

Sometimes, it takes a pair of fresh eyes to see through the fog of indecision.

Lee Seong Wee

STAGNANT WATER IN DRAINS

I often see water in drains choked by sand, soil or leaves. Should the National Environment Agency pay more attention to drains as a breeding ground for mosquitoes?

Oh Kian Chew

STEP UP CHECKS TO FIGHT DENGUE

It is worrying to note that dengue cases have spiked during the Covid-19 pandemic (Weekly number of dengue cases at historical high, June 17).

There must be an increase in the number of mosquito breeding sites. Given the circuit breaker restrictions, the authorities should be conducting more checks on potential mosquito breeding grounds, such as construction sites that have zero activity. We should also study whether fumigation is the best method to eradicate mosquitoes since it kills all insects, including ones that feed on mosquitoes.

Denny Sim

PAN-ASIAN UNI IDEA IS COMPELLING

I totally support Mr Charlie Ang Hwa Leong's call to set up a pan-Asian university (Time ripe for a pan-Asian university, June 17).

Economic growth in Asia is expected to be higher than in other parts of the world in the next few decades. Asian countries have much to share and build on in terms of technological developments, new business models and management thinking. The potential cross-fertilisation of perspectives, ideas and practices from across the Asian civilisations makes a pan-Asian university even more compelling.

Having a pan-Asian university in Singapore will increase our resolve and aspiration to continue to enhance our strengths in multiculturalism, geopolitical sensitivities, openness and education excellence. It will encourage and help our businesses and students to adopt a stronger pan-Asian mindset. It will further spur our local universities to play an even bigger role in educating students to embrace and cherish a stronger Asian perspective.

Loh Oun Hean

WAGE SUPPORT FOR SINGAPOREANS

The Jobs Support Scheme should be extended to help Singaporeans keep their jobs. Also, there should be a difference between the wage support given to Singaporeans and that given to permanent residents, to encourage employers to retain Singaporean employees.

Ivan Goh