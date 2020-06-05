Excerpts from readers' letters

ANIMALS AT OLD FOLKS' HOMES

Can the Government consider the feasibility of having satellite animal shelters at old folks' homes?

These spaces can be leased to animal shelters which, in turn, can select animals that are suitable companions for seniors, and operate the shelter for an upkeep fee paid for by residents.

Seniors can "adopt" these animals, which will bring them companionship and a sense of purpose, while shelters undertake the primary responsibilities of animal care, such as veterinary visits, exercise and basic nutrition.

Krist Boo

RAISING S'PORE'S COMPETITIVENESS

Singapore could look at offering a migration programme for Hong Kong people looking to leave the place.

The British have granted a resettlement programme for up to three million eligible residents of Hong Kong. I believe many of the people from Hong Kong would prefer Singapore if given a choice because of our many similarities.

We need to create more entrepreneurial buzz in our society and the Hong Kong businessmen do this very well.

The new normal is coming and any minimal advantage to enhance Singapore's relevance to the region and the world needs to be considered.

Hua Tye Swee

GET SERVICEMEN TO DONATE BLOOD

I read that our national blood stocks have declined during the Covid-19 outbreak (National blood stocks down by a third as donations fall amid pandemic, June 1).

I understand it is optional for our national servicemen to donate blood. Perhaps, it might be a good idea to make one donation compulsory.

Chan Ham Meng

PUSH USE OF EARPHONES ON BUS, TRAIN

In order to promote a more gracious society, our public transport operators should educate and remind all passengers to use earphones when listening to music or watching a video.

What may be a beautiful piece of music to someone might pose an absolute nuisance to others. It is thus of great importance that the few inconsiderate people who still choose to blast their multimedia out loud on an otherwise quiet train or bus change their ways as soon as possible.

Ng Cheng Hoon