Excerpts from readers' letters

KEEPING S'PORE, SOLDIERS SAFE

It was reassuring to read about the safety measures the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is taking to keep soldiers safe and the country secure (Measures to ensure each batch of soldiers is safe and fit for duty, May 8).

As highlighted by 1st Commando Battalion's commanding officer Lieutenant-Colonel Fabian Pwi, "when it comes to defence, the clock doesn't stop".

Army training must continue for the sake of Singapore's defence. I am sure that many in Singapore appreciate the sacrifices that are being made by our soldiers, such as the Republic of Singapore Air Force servicemen who stay in camp in order to reduce infection risk within operational units (RSAF servicemen remain in camp to fulfil duties during circuit breaker period, May 4).

I trust that the SAF will be able to find a balance between essential army training and the need to keep our soldiers healthy and safe.

Foo Sing Kheng

HOUSE WORKERS AT WORK SITES

One way to solve the foreign worker accommodation problem is to provide housing at work sites.

Portable camps similar in size to 20ft or 40ft shipping containers can be fabricated into living quarters and stacked up at work sites.

These would occupy a very small footprint and can be designed to house six to eight workers each with separate units for toilets and bathrooms. Even kitchen units can be built.

These containers can be moved to other work sites when the project is completed.

Also, these workers would not have to be picked up and ferried to and fro in the morning and at the end of the day.

Lew Sin Hoe