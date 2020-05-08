Excerpts from readers' letters

ROLL OUT MORE VENDING MACHINES

The Government should study the best way to introduce more vending machines to Housing Board void decks, to serve the needs of residents in the blocks. Ideally, these vending machines would offer products that are different from those available in 24-hour convenience stores.

This would help ease the queues that would form after the circuit breaker is lifted.

Singaporeans should embrace the idea of not having to queue for basic products that can be bought from vending machines.

Colin Ong Tau Shien

BIG FALLEN LEAVES BREED MOZZIES

During a walk in Gerald Drive one Sunday morning last month, I passed a huge litter of dry leaves that were all curled up, forming ideal receptacles for rainwater.

Upon close inspection, several already held stagnant rainwater but, fortunately, no mosquito larvae.

Most of these naturally occurring habitats are seldom trodden upon; this particular litter of dry leaves was about 2m from the walkway.

I recommend that trees with super large leaves should be replaced with other types of trees. I urge immediate action as many residents live nearby.

Bernard Chiam

UNFAIR SALES TACTIC

I recently recontracted my broadband plan and Singtel TV. Included with the new plan are two additional free-trial items. At the end of the free-trial period, there will be a monthly charge unless I call Singtel to cancel these items.

This is similar to the online sales technique where all the boxes for add-on items are pre-ticked and you are automatically charged if you forget to untick the boxes.

Why is Singtel still engaging in such practices?

Tan Joo Seet