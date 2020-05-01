Excerpts from readers' letters

TELCOS SHOULD HELP FIRMS

The circuit breaker has left many offices and places of business unoccupied, while services like business broadband are unused, yet telcos are still charging normal monthly rates for these unused services. If the telcos won't take the initiative to help struggling businesses, could the multi-ministry task force step in to pressure the telcos to help business owners? If every bit helps and we are all in this together, then telcos should help businesses as well.

Sheldon Daniel Trollope

VIRUS RISK ON TOUCH SCREENS

Despite the increased efforts to contain the community spread of the coronavirus, it is futile at supermarkets, for example, when customers leave the store after using self-checkout counters, where they have to tap on touch screens, which likely carry germs from previous customers. This is the same for all self-help touch devices such as automated teller machines.

Similarly, parcels or mail delivered which require recipients to sign off on handheld tablets pose the same risk.

This could be one avenue for local transmission of the virus and, if not addressed, could upend the ongoing enforcement of social distancing.

Chai Kok Hong

DON'T FORGET THESE WORKERS

There is a huge group of essential workers who are directly facing the Covid-19 crisis - cleaners and security officers.

Most of these front-line workers are aged 55 and older, which makes them more vulnerable to the disease. I hope more effort and attention can be paid to them.

One suggestion is to extend the special one-month bonus paid to front-line public officers to these workers to thank them for their service.

Rajesh Kumar Shanmugavadivel