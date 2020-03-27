Excerpts from readers' letters

BLOOD DONORS NEEDED

I visited the Westgate blood bank on March 16 during the lunch hour. There were only three donors there during the entire donation process. Previously, there would easily be more than 10 donors.

People still have other healthcare needs during this Covid-19 outbreak. Thalassaemia and cancer patients require regular transfusions during their treatment.

Regardless of the Covid-19 situation, we still need to get on with our lives. Red Cross Singapore still needs donors to keep the blood stock healthy.

Blood donations are a precious lifeline to many patients in need.

An hour of our time would save three lives when we step up as a donor.

There have been plenty of heart-warming stories of Singaporeans reaching out to help others in need during this challenging time. Let's also help those who need blood.

Tan Chin Hock

USE MILITARY HOSPITAL BEDS

It is interesting to note that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is using private hospitals to resolve some of the bed crunch problem at public hospitals (49 patients moved to private hospitals to free up capacity at public facilities, March 24).

There is a limit to the number of beds that private hospitals can provide. Is this sustainable if the pandemic lasts longer than projected?

The high cost of using private hospitals is a concern.

I suggest that MOH consider using military hospitals and camps instead to resolve the bed crunch as these can be scaled up in times of need. Also, there is a need to maintain a list of retired doctors, nurses and volunteers who can be recalled to manage this group of lower-risk patients in the camps.

Lim Soon Heng

LOWER PUMP PRICES FURTHER

I am quite perplexed by the little decrease in pump prices at all the petrol stations in spite of the collapse of global oil prices. With the global economy at a standstill, the demand for oil will not be great for the foreseeable future.

To assist taxi drivers and private-hire car drivers, oil companies should consider a greater discount in pump prices for these groups of people during this difficult period.

Foo Sing Kheng

USE HIGHER-TECH ENFORCEMENT

It was reported that the authorities enforce stay-home notice orders through remote monitoring and spot checks (Young adults now make up largest group of patients here, March 25).

Other than contact-tracing application TraceTogether, why are we still stuck with low-tech human remote monitoring and spot checks when readily available electronic tagging can be used - such as the electronic wristbands used in Hong Kong?

Can't the TraceTogether app be adapted to track those who are serving stay-home notices?

Cheang Peng Wah

CHECK ON TRAVEL AGENCIES

During the second week of this month, travel agents were still telling their customers that it was safe to travel to the United States and Canada. Those who wished to cancel tours were penalised with cancellation fees. The end result is that passengers who did not want to lose a part of their fares decided to carry on with their tours.

When it comes to getting tough on travel during the Covid-19 pandemic, the authorities should also look into travel agencies to make sure that they are not placing pressure on customers to go on tours when it is not advisable to.

Foong Kam Chee