Everyone recruited in battle against Covid-19

The Government has been very responsive and intelligent in its approach to the Covid-19 pandemic while front-line staff have been nothing short of heroic and sacrificial. To them, we owe a mountain of gratitude.

However, it is time for everyone to take up arms and go to battle with this common enemy. It's time for national defence.

Everyone needs to adhere to the latest "circuit breaker" measures. Everyone needs to stay home as much as possible as this is our most effective weapon against Covid-19. Wearing masks when out for essential errands and social distancing must become the norm during this period.

It's time for everyone to be mobilised for this effort .

Things are looking bleak globally. However, we can win this war if everyone is united in combating this enemy.

George Ong Yong Tze