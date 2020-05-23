Forum: Everyone is part of the team in providing healthcare

Most people associate the term "front-line healthcare workers" with the doctors, nurses and staff at hospitals.

For an effective and efficient healthcare system to function smoothly, many other parts are equally essential and they are all interconnected.

In times like this, all healthcare staff, including those on the front line, play a pivotal role as the first line of defence.

We must not forget those who work behind the scenes, from administrative and operations staff to security officers and delivery personnel who are all hard at work and putting in extra hours to provide essential support services. They are a critical part of the team.

Since the start of the Covid-19 situation, National Kidney Foundation dialysis centres' staff have been working tirelessly to ensure our dialysis patients continue to receive safe and uninterrupted dialysis care and treatment.

It is important for dialysis patients not to miss or discontinue their treatments as they require dialysis to survive.

Our renal nurses place their lives on the line to ensure our patients get the dialysis care they need, even as our nurses juggle increased responsibilities and constant changes during these tough and trying times.

We are heartened to see many people who continue to come forth to show their support and appreciation to our front-line workers.

Tim Oei

Chief Executive Officer

The National Kidney Foundation