Everyone has to follow instructions on fighting coronavirus

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the Covid-19 pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II (Coronavirus the worst global crisis since WW II, says UN chief Guterres, ST Online, April 1) - and Singapore is not spared .

The situation is threatening and lethal, not only to human lives but also to the economy and livelihood of many people.

In Singapore, the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at a faster rate over a shorter time frame compared to early last month. We are entering a phase where local cases are overtaking imported cases, and weak links in fighting the community spread will do us in unless we act now.

Every person, young or old, has to take the warnings from experts seriously (Preventing an intense spread is in hands of each person: Experts, April 1). We are facing a ticking time bomb that needs to be defused.

For those who think that children and young people do not get infected, debunk this myth. Children may be asymptomatic or present with mild symptoms, yet they are potentially infectious and can pose a risk to older folk. This is a silent but lethal threat to community spread.

Many young people still do not see the risks to themselves or others. They too need to take the warnings seriously and act with responsibility.

Walkabouts conducted by political candidates preparing for the general election are a grave irony and defy common sense during such crisis.

From the various global and local warnings about Covid-19, it is clear that we are far from flattening the curve but rather we are poised for another treacherous wave of infections.

We are all responsible for following the strict safety instructions to defuse the time bomb or risk having it explode in every one's face.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)