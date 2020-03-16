Everyone has a part in making libraries conducive and welcoming

We thank Mr Christony Lau Pet Keong for his feedback (Libraries not the place for bonding, March 9).

Libraries are shared spaces for diverse users. The National Library Board (NLB) actively engages the community in the design of our libraries, and takes into account their different needs, as best as we can. For example, the children's and adult's spaces at library@harbourfront and Bukit Panjang Public Library are located in different wings, while the quiet reading corner at Sengkang Public Library is located on a separate floor.

The upcoming Punggol Regional Library will offer a variety of spaces, collections and experiences to serve patrons of all ages and needs.

Strong community support for responsible behaviour is key to ensuring that our libraries remain conducive places for reading and learning. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to practise good library etiquette and guide their children to observe it.

Everyone must play his part to make our libraries a more inclusive and welcoming space for all.

Catherine Lau

Assistant Chief Executive

Public Library Services

National Library Board