Ensure workers are physically, mentally able to return to work

Dealing with large numbers of migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic is complex. They face worrying mental health challenges and there are concerns over how physically and mentally ready they are to return to work (Steps to ease movement curbs, boost well-being; 265,000 foreign workers get nod to return to work, both Aug 6).

This readiness needs to be established before the workers take on high-risk jobs, to ensure their safety. The last thing we want is to have them hurt themselves after having recovered from Covid-19.

Having been in lockdown for months, the workers have lost some measure of their professional currency - operational and also skills wise, depending on the complexity of their jobs. So it is essential to take baby steps towards getting them back to work.

Besides tracking the health of workers who have recovered from Covid-19, other key issues need to be considered after months of inactivity for all workers.

For workers in physically demanding jobs, do they have the necessary strength and stamina?

For workers in jobs that require mental focus, how mentally strong and resilient are they?

What worries do they have that may distract them at work and undermine situational awareness?

How can leaders and supervisors track their workers, and what indicators should they look out for to ascertain that their workers are fit for work or are coping well?

Safety professionals, mental health specialists, dorm operators, and worksite managers and supervisors need to work together to avoid accidents over the next six months.

Frank Singam