Ensure safe distancing is practised by shop vendors

It is good news for vendors and shoppers alike that the Government is gradually easing circuit breaker measures (Easing measures a balance between need and risks, May 3).

But should life return to normal, some environments will make it difficult to practise safe distancing. Shoppers will throng malls. Vendors in the HDB heartland will display their wares in extended shopfronts that infringe into the pedestrian walkways.

Elderly folk with walkers or wheelchairs have to raise their voices at other pedestrians just to pass through. And chaos erupts when it rains.

Foodcourts in malls have been known to arrange seats elbow to elbow and back to back.

Vendors should do the right thing for other users of the common or shared space, and regulators should enforce the rules if vendors remain irresponsible.

Wong Kok Keong