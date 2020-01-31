Enhanced safety measures in place for Chingay

We share Ms Sandra Lim's concerns and thank her for her letter (Any safety measures being taken for Chingay parade, Jan 29).

The health and well-being of our performers, volunteers and spectators are of utmost importance to the People's Association (PA).

After careful consideration, the decision was made to continue with the Chingay Parade scheduled for (today) Friday and tomorrow (Saturday) as there has been no evidence of community transmission so far. PA is taking enhanced measures such as asking performers and volunteers to excuse themselves from Chingay, if they are unwell or have recently travelled to China.

Overseas performers have also been screened and have been monitoring their health daily. On the parade days, thermal scanners will be set up at the entry points for temperature screenings while prominent notices will be displayed to advise those who are unwell to skip the parade. There will also be medical personnel on site to assist.

As we seek to put up a safe and enjoyable Chingay, we seek everyone's cooperation to stay vigilant and continue to adopt good personal hygiene practices.

Tan Swee Leng

Vice-Chairperson, Chingay 2020 EXCO and

Director, Singapore Chingay & Events Network

People's Association