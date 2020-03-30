Encouragement boards at CCs

Many Singaporeans may be concerned about the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact around the world. Also, the number of fatalities linked to the virus has been increasing rapidly, which has resulted in stress and uncertainty among the public.

To spread positivity to one another during this period, perhaps encouragement boards could be set up at community centres. On them, people can write notes of encouragement to fellow Singaporeans, to motivate one another to persevere through the crisis.

We can also share our personal stories on the Covid-19 situation, such as how it has affected our lives and what we have done to get through this period. By sharing our stories and reading those of other Singaporeans, we will feel a sense of belonging to the community, which strengthens our bonds.

Hopefully, the encouragement boards will also help Singaporeans to recognise that no one is alone in this crisis, and that we can overcome this with mutual help and support.

Amanda Ong Ee Ying, 21

Undergraduate