Encourage ground-up conversations on mental health, suicide

It is heartening to see relatively more conversations on mental health and suicide taking place.

But we should be careful not to let the narrative be dictated by politicians, government, public agencies and institutions.

In recent parliamentary hearings, there were questions by Nominated MP Anthea Ong on statistical data of student suicides.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said that Singapore's suicide numbers are not high by international standards.

The gravity of the mental health crisis and suicide issues should not be trivialised through benchmarking, nor should it be reduced to mere numbers and analysed statistically.

Beyond public consultations through online surveys, there should be more on-the-ground dialogue and empathetic listening to the sufferers.

The imposition of top-down approaches and interpretations of what the authorities and the institutions feel is "best" for the sufferer should be discouraged.

Rather, we should empower sufferers to articulate their problems and the solutions they require.

We should stop dismissing the stories of the sufferer and building a culture of communicative silence among the sufferers.

While all segments of society play a part in ensuring inclusivity, the role of the authorities is important in removing the stigma associated with mental health issues, through legislation, messaging and forging a listening culture.

Quek Ling Yang