Forum: Employer's personal information needed to process maid's work permit application

We refer to the letter by Ms Ong Soh Ching (Surprised by maid agency's access to personal data, June 12).

As part of the work permit application process for foreign domestic workers (FDWs), employers must provide personal information to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for the ministry to determine if the applicant meets the criteria.

Potential employers can submit the information themselves or go through an employment agency.

Once a record of a potential FDW employer is created in MOM's system, the information in the fields will be automatically filled in for the convenience of the employer to complete the application process.

The form can be accessed by the potential employer or an employment agency who has been authorised by the employer to do so.

An employment agency must declare that it has obtained written consent from the employer before accessing the personal particulars of the employer.

Phua Boon Leng

Director, Customer System and Experience

Ministry of Manpower