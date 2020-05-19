Elective surgery: Prioritise those who need it more when circuit breaker ends

I welcome the potential move by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to allow what has been deemed non-urgent surgery to resume after the circuit breaker period ends (Hospitals may resume elective procedures in gradual manner, May 15).

Many of my colleagues and I have been working tirelessly to contain the coronavirus outbreak in Singapore, and vast resources have been diverted towards this national effort. MOH and hospitals have been given clear mandates during these trying times.

I am writing in as an advocate for patients who have had their elective procedures such as knee replacement or cataract surgery postponed during this period.

Essential procedures have been defined as those that, if not performed, would result in significant or rapid deterioration of the patients' medical condition, and would potentially threaten their health and well-being.

Two examples of non-essential procedures were highlighted - knee replacement surgery and cataract surgery. But these procedures directly improve patients' mobility and vision, and indirectly improve function, health and well-being.

While postponing these procedures for two to three months is unlikely to have significant negative impact on these patients, the longer these procedures are delayed, the more pronounced the deterioration of the patients' health and well-being will be.

Not definitively treating these conditions could lead to significant deterioration in physical function, and even possibly lead to falls among seniors, which could have adverse consequences.

Restarting these procedures is of significant importance and should be done in a safe manner.

Patients who have had significant deterioration in function and well-being should be identified and have their treatment prioritised.

Chua Wei Liang (Dr)