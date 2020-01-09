Forum: Educate S'poreans on value-add that foreign talent bring

Most people would agree that it is important for Singapore workers to have first priority to jobs. However, we must also appreciate the value-add from attracting an appropriate number of foreign talent to our shores (Chan Chun Sing addresses fears over foreign talent, Jan 7).

These talent can help us pioneer new products and services, expand current and new markets, and develop new businesses and opportunities.

They can help create cutting-edge and innovative business models to boost investment and growth.

This would attract high-tech firms to invest here, especially firms that can strengthen the implementation of our 23 industry transformation maps.

In turn, such organisations can upgrade the skills of workers, create more and better-paying jobs, and meet the needs and expectations of a more educated and increasingly demanding workforce.

At the same time, they can boost productivity levels.

Research has shown that diversity, pluralism and multiculturalism can contribute to improving creativity and innovation.

The authorities have to continue to educate our people on the need for a pool of foreign talent.

The quality of local and foreign talent in Singapore will determine the quality of our achievements.

Patrick Liew Siow Gian (Dr)