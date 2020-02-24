Educate public on disposal of masks

Many people are turning to disposable masks as a means of protection against the coronavirus. The demand and use of the masks have incurred more costs than benefits to society.

Disposable masks produce a large amount of plastic waste over a short time.

For hygiene reasons, they cannot be recycled and should be discarded after use. If they are not discarded properly, they become an environmental hazard.

There have been reports of mask litter in various parts of Singapore. This could lead to transmission of the virus.

More effort should be put into educating people on the proper use and disposal of masks.

Aaron Tan Rong Qing, 20

Undergraduate

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header "Voices of Youth". Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.