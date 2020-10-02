Ease restriction on household visitors

With the much improved situation on Covid-19 infections within the community, it is time to relook the restrictions imposed on home visits.

Cases in the community for the past weeks have hovered around one or zero.

There has been an easing of restrictions in numbers allowed at weddings, places of worship, funerals and certain events, except the number of visitors allowed to a household.

Home visits by friends and family are an integral component of societal cohesion and family unity.

I strongly appeal to the authorities to increase the number of people allowed on home visits.

Krishnan Radharam