Ease restriction on household visitors

Published
49 min ago

With the much improved situation on Covid-19 infections within the community, it is time to relook the restrictions imposed on home visits.

Cases in the community for the past weeks have hovered around one or zero.

There has been an easing of restrictions in numbers allowed at weddings, places of worship, funerals and certain events, except the number of visitors allowed to a household.

Home visits by friends and family are an integral component of societal cohesion and family unity.

I strongly appeal to the authorities to increase the number of people allowed on home visits.

Krishnan Radharam

Sign up for our daily updates here and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 02, 2020, with the headline 'Ease restriction on household visitors'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content