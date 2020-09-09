Ease burden of fines on overstretched food delivery riders

Ms Hany Soh, an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, suggested that a 15-minute parking grace period be provided for food delivery riders and that malls have designated food delivery pickup points (New MPs Speak, Sept 5).

There are probably thousands of people employed by food delivery platforms Foodpanda, Grab and Deliveroo.

I once had a conversation with a Grab food delivery rider at an Indian Muslim restaurant as he waited to pick up an order. I asked him how much he made in a month and he said about $3,000.

He added that he started his 10-hour shift from as early as 6am and that it was a very rushed and tiring job. Regardless of rain or shine, he was constantly on the move, he said.

While talking to me, he noticed a parking warden standing beside his motorcycle parked outside the restaurant.

He immediately rushed out and pleaded with the warden to overlook his indiscretion. I also weighed in on his behalf and he was let off eventually.

If a violation ticket is issued to such riders, it translates to at least one day of earnings.

Perhaps the Land Transport Authority should seriously consider Ms Soh's proposal.

Neo Poh Goon