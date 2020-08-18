E-scooter rider should make some effort to compensate accident victim

I read with admiration about the many selfless and kind Singaporeans who have come forward to help Mr Leong Loon Wah pay for his wife's medical expenses (Crowdfunding drive launched for victim of e-scooter accident, Aug 15).

But it appears that Mr Nicholas Ting Nai Jie, the e-scooter rider who crashed into Mr Leong's wife in 2016, has made no effort to compensate his victim's family.

Should he be let off the hook just because he declared that he has no income? If so, what would be the message to young Singaporeans if they perceive that one need not make any effort at compensation for causing grievous injury to another person by his own negligent act.

At 21 years old, Mr Ting is already an adult. He is old enough to secure a job and start paying monthly instalments to Mr Leong.

He can and should also enlist the help of his family to settle his debt. Only by being held accountable will he learn to take responsibility for his future actions.

Julie Chooi Kok Woon