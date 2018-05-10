Dozing or an aching neck, that bus captain shouldn't have been driving

I refer to the report in Stomp and other media in which SBS Transit claimed that the driver in a viral video who appeared to be dozing off while driving was not sleeping (Bus captain not dozing off at the wheel but has neck pains: SBS Transit; May 7).

SBS Transit said that the bus driver had neck pains that caused him to "bend more than normal", but added that this did not hamper his driving ability.

From the video, the bus captain can be clearly seen to be either having neck pain or dozing off.

Whatever the case, his head was bent too low to give him a good line of sight. He should not have been driving in the interest of the other road users, and the safety of the passengers in the bus.

I was also appalled at the behaviour of the Stomper who filmed the video, as he did not take any decisive action to stop the driver.

We need to speak up, instead of waiting for someone else to do the right thing.

I was extremely disappointed at the lack of empathy and safety consciousness of the company when the spokesman maintained that the bus captain was medically fit to drive.

This speaks volumes of the company's attitude towards staff welfare when a bus captain who supposedly had neck pain still had to continue his duty in that state, endangering passengers' lives.

We should hold bus operators to a higher standard than this.

John Yong Siew Hua