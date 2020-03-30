Don't spread fear or fake news

The fear and anxiety over the Covid-19 pandemic has led to countless Singaporeans doing undesirable things, such as panic buying and spreading fake news.

Such actions are unnecessary and unacceptable. Our behaviour may have even made the situation worse.

During this critical period, we must keep our cool and not resort to acting on our instincts. Singaporeans should look up facts online and put their trust in the Government. One should avoid spreading fake news and avoid joining in any activity that may cause fear among the public.

Goh Jun Ci, 15

Secondary 4 student