Don't overload students during home-based learning

When home-based learning was being trialled last week, my child in secondary school was glued to the screen for much of the day, and then for much of the evening to complete her homework.

The feedback I received from some secondary school and junior college students from various schools was similar.

Some said the teachers seemed to have this mindset that since students did not have to travel to and from school, there was more time for homework and a lot of it was given. In the end, the time spent on home-based learning and homework was longer than if one were to go to school.

While home-based learning is a necessary measure during this period of stricter safe distancing, the school authorities and teachers should not see this as an opportunity to load students with more lessons and homework than usual.

If students have more free time from not travelling, this extra time should not be taken up so as to let students sleep more, stay healthy or spend time with family.

Being cooped up at home the whole day is stressful enough. Please do not aggravate the situation by setting unreasonable lesson schedules and homework.

Alex Yeo