Don't neglect mental health of society in move to new norm

I hope the Government will look seriously at the mental health of Singaporeans.

The Institute of Mental Health states on its website: "Good mental health isn't just the absence of mental health problems... mental and emotional health refers to the presence of positive characteristics."

During the circuit breaker period, some could stay safely at home, but for others the experience was more stressful and this could have contributed to a rise in family violence (Family violence up amid circuit breaker, May 15).

In this pandemic, we realised that the mental health of our society isn't at its best. While we look into ways to improve our economy, let's not neglect the mental health of our people. When people develop mental resilience, they are better able to manage their mental and emotional well-being, which in turn helps them to tackle any difficulties they face.

For a start, the Ministry of Education should introduce mental health education to all schools. Kindergartens and lower primary schools can offer art therapy.

As children grow older, we could move to introducing positive coping skills. In the long run, they would grow up to become mentally resilient adults.

Engage mental health professionals in schools and companies.

As we move into a new norm, let's develop a preventive mindset.

Shirley Woon