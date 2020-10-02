Don't let up on mask wearing

There have been suggestions by some to relax rules on mask wearing. It is worrying that complacency is beginning to set in. The Covid-19 ministerial task force must continue to remind all that the coronavirus is very much alive and strong.

Mask wearing when leaving your home (with the exception of when you are eating or exercising) must remain the default for many more months. It is very clear that mask wearing works to significantly bring down Covid-19 infections.

The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States even went on record publicly to say that mask wearing is probably even more effective than any vaccine that may come next year to control Covid-19 infections.

Mask wearing is a low hanging fruit that can be used by anyone now to control Covid-19 infections.

Let's continue to wear our mask when we are out of our homes, exercise social distancing and maintain a high standard of hygiene.

Let's not let all our sacrifices to gain some control over the pandemic over the past six months go to waste.

Christopher Leong