Don't let customers help themselves to utensils

I was recently queueing at a food stall when a man in front of me turned to one side and sneezed into his hands.

When his turn came to order, he used his right hand to pick out a pair of chopsticks and the other hand to take a soup spoon.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the usual practice of having the utensils tray at the front of stalls for customers' access carries the risk of virus transmission.

I urge the authorities to review this practice.

The utensils tray and condiments tray should not be placed at the front of stalls. Instead, stallholders should hand out the utensils and condiments.

This may mean more effort in serving customers, but it would be the right thing to do.

Lee Pang Wee