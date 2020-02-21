Don't leave out young talent in SAF and Home teams in privatisation push

I share Mr Sebastian Tan's regret on the fate of Home United, though for a different reason (Sad to see Home United name go, Feb 20).

For years sports enthusiasts have raised the issue of the clash of national service with the development and progress of young up-and-coming sports talents.

At least in football, we have seen for years the participation of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Home teams, like the police force, in the Singapore league.

This has given budding young football talent in national service the opportunity to continue their growth at the highest level of local competition.

The privatisation of football clubs is definitely a positive development that will strengthen the Singapore Premier League (SPL). As important, however, is for SAF and the Home teams to continue their involvement in the league.

I regard them as a pillar of Singapore football.

Liew Eng Leng