Don't be overzealous in enforcing circuit breaker measures

Published
11 min ago

I fully support the Government's decision to fine those who flout the rules during the circuit breaker period, even if it is their first offence (Too harsh to penalise first-time offenders, by Mr Ryan Goh Wei Jin, April 14; $300 fine for flouting measures, April 12).

But I hope enforcement officers will not be overzealous in dealing with first-time offenders who, for instance, eat alone in an open area as they could have their reasons for doing so.

For example, some may have a home but are unable to stay home for personal reasons. Others may not even have a home at all.

Being overzealous in taking action without finding out the reasons may jeopardise community support.

This could be a good opportunity for the Government to identify those who are homeless, as well as those who have a home but do not stay home for a reason, and to rehouse them at transit homes.

It is also a good time to review the adequacy of infrastructural support for them.

The authorities should also review the design of dormitories - to find a balance between housing workers and avoiding a situation where the accommodation becomes a potential breeding ground for any disease.

Also, with schools implementing home-based learning and employees working from home, it is a good time to identify issues arising from those measures and to develop solutions for them.

Leong Kok Seng

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 15, 2020, with the headline 'Don't be overzealous in enforcing circuit breaker measures'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content