Domestic helpers should install contact tracing app

I refer to Forum contributor Tan Chew Eng's letter (Limit maids to meeting one friend per rest day, June 22).

The writer has a point in that domestic helpers should install the TraceTogether app, as part of national efforts to contain the coronavirus.

And they should have it functioning as they go about their daily chores, which might include trips to the wet market or the supermarket.

But I strongly oppose the suggestion that their meetings be limited to one friend per day off.

Like us, they need to maintain their mental and social well-being in these trying times.

They are adults and like all Singaporeans would want to keep themselves safe as well.

Wong Liang Ying