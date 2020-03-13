Dog adopters tasked to be responsible

I thank Mr Chang Yong Yen and Miss Lynn Neo Si Jie for voicing their concerns about the Project Adore programme, and on inconsiderate dog owners (Inconsiderate dog owners already a problem before scheme revision, March 5; Bigger problems with bigger dogs in HDB flats, March 11).

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) agrees that dog owners must be responsible.

Project Adore is a scheme that allows homeless local breed dogs to be kept in HDB flats.

The animal welfare groups involved in rehoming of the dogs, including the SPCA, take responsible pet ownership very seriously.

Adopters under the scheme must sign a Code of Responsible Behaviour which clearly spells out their role in minimising disturbance to the community, covering areas such as picking up after one's pet and the need to take steps to eliminate nuisance barking.

When assessing an animal's suitability for the scheme, temperament is also considered.

If complaints are received, we will follow up with the adopter to address the issue.

We will continue to run Project Adore responsibly, giving homeless dogs a chance of a better life while also keeping in mind the need to preserve a pleasant environment for all.

Jaipal Singh Gill (Dr)

Executive Director

Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals