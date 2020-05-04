Forum: Do your part by staying home

Much has been done to mitigate the impact of Covid-19. Our Government has proactively instituted measures to stem the pandemic, front-line medical workers fight the pandemic tirelessly, and Singaporeans have eagerly joined the ranks of volunteers helping us to protect ourselves from the pandemic.

Yet all their effort and struggles will be in vain if we remain complacent. Many do not seem to appreciate the gravity of the situation.

Many continue with their non-essential trips; many continue to unnecessarily go to parks and shopping centres; and some share on social media their exploits and escapades outside the safety of their homes.

We must realise that every trip out can expose us to the virus. And any avoidable risk of contracting the virus must be avoided, because every new case is an additional, immense burden on the healthcare system.

To boast of non-essential travel reeks of blithe entitlement. As much as the temptation to leave home is understandable, it can threaten everyone's safety and should be curbed. Must the Government close all food outlets and control access to all markets just to remove this temptation?

All of us have a part to play, and the very least we could do is to realise how serious the situation is and eliminate non-essential travel.

The national effort against the pandemic can succeed only if everyone pulls his weight.

Peter Theodore Siauw, 15

Secondary 4 student