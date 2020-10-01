Do schools have sound procedures for reporting sexual abuse?

Are there clear protocols for schools to abide by in cases of sexual abuse of young students?

I was taken aback by the news about the former primary school teacher who sexually abused eight male pupils (Jail for ex-teacher who sexually abused eight boys, went on run for 17 years, Sept 28).

Upon learning of the ordeal of the pupils, it was reported that the school principal spoke to the perpetrator two days later about the allegations and said he would alert the police. Then he waited another day for the perpetrator to return to the school with his passport. In that time, the perpetrator fled the country.

The eight pupils were tormented and suffered in silence before finally plucking up the courage to report to the school authorities about what happened.

Although the man was arrested last year, after 17 years on the run, where is the justice for those young boys? They never got the justice due to them as children. Those boys are adults now.

At the stage of life where trust in authority is very high, this trust needs to be protected and not taken advantage of.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee