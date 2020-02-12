Do our part to keep Singapore clean, safe

The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level has been raised to orange.

I strongly urge business and all other organisations to take additional precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

This is important especially for organisations with staff interacting daily with the public.

Clean and disinfect more frequently lift buttons, door handles, service counters and other areas that the public touch, as these are the areas where bacteria and viruses can be transmitted.

Food service operators must ensure that their kitchen and service staff exercise the highest level of hygiene when preparing, cooking and serving food.

I am glad that town councils and hawker centres have already ramped up preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus. Town councils are now cleaning and disinfecting more frequently lifts, railings, playground equipment and other things that the public come into contact with daily. Hawker centres are also cleaning common areas, table tops, tray return racks and toilets more intensely.

The Public Hygiene Council will be engaging owners of premises to encourage them to raise their level of public hygiene and cleanliness.

More importantly, the public must exercise good hygiene habits in public spaces.

Remember to wash your hands thoroughly with soap before meals and after using the toilet, throw your rubbish into bins, return trays and crockery after eating at hawker centres, and wear a surgical mask or stay at home if you feel unwell.

In the fight against the coronavirus, good public cleanliness and hygiene are critical. Let us do our part to keep Singapore clean and safe.

Edward D'Silva

Chairman

Public Hygiene Council