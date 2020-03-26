Do more to make sure firms retain employees

In view of the coronavirus crisis, companies might take measures such as restructuring and asking staff to go on no-pay leave.

Perhaps the Ministry of Manpower should get such companies to state whether they have looked into pay reduction for all staff, from management to employees, with the aim of retaining employees.

If employees are laid off, many might not be able to find new jobs, in view of market conditions.

The Government could also explore working with the Housing Board and banks to defer mortgage loan repayments for three months.

David Soh Poh Huat