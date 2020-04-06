Do more to help seniors avoid crowds

There was this advice from the Government for elderly people on the cover of last Friday's issue of The Straits Times: Elderly should avoid visiting markets. Get others to help.

At a supermarket near my home that morning, I saw droves of elderly people jostling for fruits, vegetables and other groceries.

Then I realised that that was the day for the elderly to get the senior citizens' discount of 3 per cent off purchases at that supermarket.

Clearly these elderly people had missed the message. Efforts should be made to convey such messages to them via other means.

Many supermarkets, including FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Giant and Prime, have specific days for the elderly to get senior citizens' discounts. On those days, more of them head to the supermarkets.

Something should be done about this situation. As the discounts usually apply to those aged over 60, those in this group who are information technology-savvy should consider shopping online. They could even do so on behalf of neighbours who need help.

One could even offer to buy meals on behalf of others. Instead of two people going to the hawker centre or foodcourt, it becomes one.

GrabFood or other similar platforms are viable alternatives, too.

Finally, could supermarkets consider allowing the children of elderly people to flash their parents' senior citizen cards and get discounts on their behalf? This is especially useful since the advice to the elderly is to "get others to help".

Low Siew Hua