Do employers have to be forced to use jobs support to retain workers?

I was dismayed to read that some employers had resorted to cutting their workers' pay and withholding their salaries, laying blame on the Covid-19 situation (Use jobs support aid to pay staff or lose future payouts: MOM, April 24).

This happened even after the Government enhanced its Jobs Support Scheme so that employers would receive more co-funding subsidies.

These employers are reluctant to apply the government subsidies to benefit their workers. The Ministry of Manpower is right in cautioning employers against using unfair methods to increase their bottom line. It has also said it may punish these employers by denying them future payouts and waivers.

But, it is clear from what happened after the Government announced property tax rebates for property owners that legislation may again be necessary in this case to compel errant employers to unconditionally use these benefits to retain their workers.

What is meant to help both employers and employees to tide through this unprecedented crisis should not be usurped by one party without the agreement of the other.

Raymond Han