Do away with live National Day Parade

Many Singaporeans have voiced their concerns about the expenditure and waste generated for this year's National Day Parade (NDP).

Why not do away with a live parade altogether? Instead, livestream parts of previous years' NDPs. This would save money and prevent the potential spread of the virus among participants.

Furthermore, we can get Singaporeans to be more involved in the livestream. Everyone can sing along with the livestream to our favourite NDP songs.

Citizens could submit videos of themselves sharing their experience of overcoming Covid-19, or expressing their appreciation for front-line health workers and essential workers. The most outstanding videos could be featured on the NDP livestream.

Bernice Chong Boon Yen, 15

Year 4 student