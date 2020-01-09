Forum: Do away with expiry date of ez-link card

An ez-link card is a necessity for commuters in Singapore, but the irony is that they have to pay for its replacement despite the fact that the card may still be in good working condition.

One reason for replacement is the card's expiry date. I do not understand the need for such an expiry date.

On the company website, under conditions for use of the card, it is stated that extensions on the validity period are granted at the company's discretion.

Perhaps EZ-Link should do away with expiry dates and consider charging a one-time fee instead.

Marcus Foong Jun Hao

