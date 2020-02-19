Dispose of used masks responsibly

Over the past few weeks, the coronavirus outbreak has led to some rushing to buy and use masks.

During my early morning walks around the neighbourhood, I have noticed, to my dismay, used masks discarded in various places, including void decks, playgrounds and the open field in a park. They have become a daily eyesore.

It is ironic that masks have become a source of contamination, thanks to the callousness of some.

And it pains me that these people do not spare a thought for the sweepers who have to clean up the mess.

It really doesn't take much to be considerate. I hope we will all do our part and dispose of our used masks responsibly.

Annette Kho