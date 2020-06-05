Discussions about race not enough

There have been many calls by Singaporeans for open discussions on race issues in the country.

But will just discussing or talking about these matters really facilitate good race relations (Protests in US a reminder to have discussions about race, by Mr Teo Kai Ting, June 3)?

Race issues tend to have deeper emotive fault lines. Prejudices, including racism, begin in the home from the day a child is born and just discussing it is not going to fix it.

Mr Teo assumes that parents already have positive attitudes towards race relations when he suggested that they should actively discuss race-related issues with their children to achieve positive race consciousness.

If these parents already have positive attitudes towards people different from themselves, they would have shown it through the manner in which they relate to them. Their children would have observed that and learnt what positive attitudes towards others mean.

Awareness of racial prejudices and bigotry demands more challenging and complicated approaches which most people are ill-equipped to handle.

This begins with honestly confronting one's feelings about others and their race.

People who feel insecure about their own identity and future in a community are the least ready to talk about race relations except in pejorative terms.

It takes a brave person to confront a friend about his emotional hang-ups on race relations without risking their friendship. Thus, most people would avoid discussing this sensitive issue and sweep it under the rug to keep the peace.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)